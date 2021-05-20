Huntley Lawrence, who dreamed as a boy of being an airline pilot and now serves as director of aviation and acting chief operation officer at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, was the commencement speaker on May 15 as Vaughn College celebrated its 89th annual commencement.
More than 200 students participated in the virtual ceremony. The Flushing school is geared toward the aviation industry.
Lawrence, who was born in London, moved to Queens with his family in 1969 and lived “a stone’s throw” from LaGuardia Airport.
“The first thing I asked myself was ‘What did I need to hear when I sat where you are right now?’” Lawrence told the graduates in a video sent by the college. “And then I realized that any answer didn’t apply because the world we live in today is not the one it was when I sat where you are right now.”
He counseled the students to always work on improving themselves and sharpening their skills.
“The most important commodity you possess is your talent,” he said. “... Focus on what you want to achieve. Unwelcome surprises come to those who are neither focused nor prepared.”
Looking back on the last year of pandemic and division, Lawrence advised them to remove hatred from their lives.
“Hate is cancerous ... It poisons your outlook on everything.”
He also told them to always hold themselves to a high standard.
“We are all a work in progress,” Lawrence said. “The operative word is ‘progress.’”
