The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists of a series of overnight closures of the eastbound exit ramp on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway to the eastbound Grand Central Parkway.
The closures are required as part of the city’s rehabilitation of the Astoria Boulevard bridge over the eastbound BQE ramp.
The first closures are scheduled from 12:01 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 28 through Thursday, June 30.
Closures also will take place from 12:01 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, July 6 through Friday, July 8; and from 12:01 to 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 9.
Drivers wishing to access the eastbound GCP during the closures should take Exit 5 at Astoria Boulevard-82 Street and follow the signed detour.
All scheduled work may be subject to postponement due inclement weather.
For real-time travel information, motorists should check New York State’s official traffic and travel information source, 511NY, before traveling. Call 5-1-1, visit 511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app on iTunes or Google Play.
The free service allows users to check road conditions, view traffic cameras and link to air and transit information. The app features Drive mode, which provides audible alerts along a chosen route while a user is driving, warning them about incidents and construction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.