Overnight closure on westbound LIE Exit 16 Monday

The exit 16 ramp from the westbound Long Island Expressway to Hunters Point Avenue/Greenpoint Avenue in Queens will be closed overnight from about 10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25, through approximately 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26, the state Department of Transportation announced Friday.
The closure is to allow the DOT to reseal or replace expansion joints in the roadway. The date could be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.
Drivers are advised to get off at Exit 15 and follow marked detours for drivers.
To access Hunters Point Avenue, drivers should take Exit 15 at Van Dam Street, turn right onto Van Dam and then turn right or left onto Hunters Point Avenue.
To access Greenpoint Avenue take Exit 15 and also turn right onto Van Dam. Drivers should then turn right on 48th Avenue and then 39th Street before reaching Greenpoint Avenue and turning left or right.
Exit 15 is the last one before the Queens Midtown Tunnel, so missing it means a detour into Manhattan.
For real-time travel information, motorists should check New York State’s official traffic and travel information source, 511NY, before traveling. Call 511, visit 511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app on iTunes or Google Play.
The free service allows users to check road conditions, view traffic cameras and link to air and transit information. The app features Drive mode, which provides audible alerts along a chosen route while a user is driving, warning them about incidents and construction.
Motorists also are reminded to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.
On Twitter, one may follow the state DOT via @NYSDOT and NYSDOT New York City via @NYSDOT_NYC. Find NYSDOT on Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOT.
