George S. Kaufman, the developer and philanthropist who revived Astoria Studios as a top-notch TV and film center, was honored last Saturday with a street renaming.
Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer lauded Kaufman’s work in a prepared statement.
“George Kaufman’s vision for Kaufman Astoria Studios not only brought feature film production to Western Queens, it started a transformation along 35th Ave. into the vibrant Kaufman Arts District it is today. It only makes sense that the corner where it all began now bears his name,” said Van Bramer, second from left above.
He noted that Kaufman, inset top, who died at 89 in 2018, had an impact far beyond Astoria. “As a civic leader and philanthropist, Kaufman also established the Frank Sinatra School of Art and served on the boards of The Whitney Museum, Fashion Institute of Technology, Exploring the Arts, and the Museum of the Moving Image,” he said.
Joining Van Bramer here are Tom Kearns, left, Kaufman’s personal attorney and close friend; Hal Rosenbluth, the CEO and President of KAS; state Sen. Mike Gianaris; Tracy Capune, KAS vice president; City Council candidates Julie Won and Tiffany Caban; and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards.
The street renaming was held at 35th Avenue and 36th Street, where, as if in fealty to quality camera work, the photographer captured its cover coming off midair.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
