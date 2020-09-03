U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand was in Long Island City Monday at a food giveaway for the needy that took place at Evangel Christian Church on Crescent Street.
The senator is introducing the Ensuring Nutrition for America’s Students Act, which would, if passed, provide access to food or people who have lost access to free or reduced-price lunches due to schools being closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
