On Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 2:30 p.m. a Queens dad and co-author of “The Amazingly Sensational Kids,” also known as TASK, will host a virtual reading session with the Langston Hughes Library in Corona for children ages 6 to 12 for free. The book series was inspired by local residents and co-authors Jamiyl and Tracy-Ann Samuels and is designed to “Educate, Entertain and Empower” youth.
During the 40-minute virtual session, Jamiyl Samuels will read “The Amazingly Awesome Amani,” a book about a superhero character named Amani — inspired by his son Trey Samuels, who was diagnosed with mixed-expressive language disorder (delayed speech), and his experience as an individual that has autism.
The Samuels strive to make a difference within their community for the benefit of the younger generations to come. Their mission as advocates in the Black and autism community on behalf of their child, Trey, is to educate others about autism in the Black community due to the lack of recognition and stigmas of it. Not only do they aim to educate, but they are also creating stories for other children of color, who do not have characters who relate to them. Their stories are adding to the diversity of children’s books for others to relate to, and they will continue to spread their influence for a change in several communities.
To join in the Aug. 24 reading, or for more information, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/summer-reading-program-6-12-years-tickets-157259606717?aff=ebdsoporgprofile.
The event will not be recorded.
