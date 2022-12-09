The off-ramp going from the southbound Whitestone Expressway to the eastbound Grand Central Parkway at Exit 13B will be shut overnight for about a week starting Sunday, Dec. 11, the state Department of Transportation said Friday.
Closures will occur Sunday through Thursday from 10 p.m. until approximately 5 a.m. each morning. Friday night’s will go from 10 p.m. through about 6 a.m. Saturday. The Saturday shutdown will last from 10 p.m. until about 11 a.m. Sunday the 18th.
To access eastbound Grand Central Parkway during these closures, the DOT says motorists should take Exit 13C and follow the signed detour.
The Chronicle offers an alternative that may work for some: Stay on southbound Route 678 past the spot where the right two lanes split off for the Grand Central. Bear left for the Van Wyck Expressway instead but stay in its right lane after the split. Get off at Exit 12A, labeled College Point Boulevard and the eastbound Long Island Expressway. Stay on the right when the exit splits into two lanes. Make a right onto College Point Boulevard, and then make another right at the second traffic light you hit (where you can even make a right on red!). That’s the westbound Horace Harding Expressway-LIE service road. The first off ramp you reach is for the westbound Grand Central, but you’ll want the secon, for the eastbound parkway.
If you were to miss the eastbound ramp, you could get off just after it for the Horace Harding-108th Street exit. Make a left on 108th under the expressway, and another left onto the eastbound Horace Harding-LIE service road and take it until it runs you directly onto the eastbound Grand Central.
The overnight closures of Exit 13B are needed for a bridge painting project, the DOT said. Bad weather could cause rescheduling.
The agency also pointed out the following in its announcement:
Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.
