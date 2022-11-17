Conventional wisdom might hold that three out of four ain’t bad. Community Board 5 and its Transportation Services Committee hope that is enough for now on a proposal to change portions of four Glendale roadways to one-way streets.
Speaking Nov. 9 at CB 5’s regular monthly meeting, Committee Chairman Eric Butkiewicz said the city Department of Transportation is considering converting:
• 60th Lane to a one-way northbound street between Cooper and 75th avenues;
• 75th Avenue to one-way eastbound between 60th Lane and 6th Street;
• 64th Street to one-way southbound between 75th and Cooper avenues; and
• 64th Place to one-way northbound between Cooper Avenue and Cypress Hill Street.
Butkiewicz said his committee was unanimous in its approval of the three north-south changes, as the streets are narrow and sometimes have drivers parking on the sidewalks to avoid sideswipes and destroyed sideview mirrors.
He said they were split on 75th Avenue and did not recommend approval at the moment.
“The DOT let us know that at peak hours, 250 cars go westbound down [75th Avenue],” Butkiewicz said. “So by making it one way, 250 cars per hour at peak times would have to be rerouted. And the DOT believes this will all be going to Cooper Avenue, which, as we all know, is another source of major issues. It’s a major street, has a bus route, has a bike trail, and poses another plethora of problems.
“So that being said, the committee wants to keep a very close eye on the situation and see how it unfolds with changes to Cooper and the change in the north-south routes.”
He said the panel would be open to changing its mind in the future. He and board leadership said they did not yet know how much weight the DOT will give its recommendations.
Butkiewicz did say once a decision was made it could take up to a year to be put into effect.
“Which I think is a long time to put up signs,” he said. “But it also gives us a lot of time to monitor this and monitor the situation that’s evolving.”
In other business, the board decided to check just how other municipalities deal with overnight noise emanating from rail yards and tracks, similar to noise that comes from the New York & Atlantic Railway yard in Glendale.
Resident Louis Ross said he and his neighbors are at their wits’ end.
“They’re coupling and uncoupling trains at four in the morning, at 11 at night,” Ross said. “The way they couple trains is to crash them into the other.”
He said his elderly neighbors are particularly impacted by the overnight noise.
“It’s a residential neighborhood,” he said. “The whole house shakes. Car alarms go off. Dogs are barking ... Don’t move into the neighborhood. Because the dream has become a nightmare.”
Ross’ troubles are not new in the neighborhood.
Civics United for Railroad Environmental Solutions, a grassroots organization, has been fighting to rein in noise at the rail yard and outlying tracks since 2009.
The New York & Atlantic operates as far east as Holbrook in Suffolk County on tracks owned by the Long Island Rail Road. Board members agreed to a recommendation offered by member Paul Kerzner, who said the Transportation Committee should research what the law is in terms of the rights of the individuals vs. the rights of the New York & Atlantic Railway to do what it does in terms of coupling and uncoupling.
“That’s the first thing,” Kerzner said. “ ... The board could check with each of the jurisdictions where there are ancillary rail lines like we have in Glendale. See how they have handled the problem and have been successful in quieting the beast.”
