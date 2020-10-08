The UJA-Federation of New York and Commonpoint Queens on Tuesday opened the Queens Hub, a 9,600-square-foot center that will offer employment resources, an array of social services and access to food.
Celebrating the achievement here are Jeffrey Schoenfeld, the immediate past president of the UJA, doing the honors; Larry Gottlieb, left, the Commonpoint Queens board chairman; Eric Goldstein, the UJA CEO; and Amy Bressman, the UJA president.
Located at 77-17 Queens Blvd. in Elmhurst and open to all New Yorkers, the Hub is expected to serve 6,000 people in its first year. Goldstein called the center’s opening “the realization of a years-long initiative at the core of UJA’s mission — to do all we can to help those in poverty.”
