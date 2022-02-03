Art and the art of candy-making came together in Forest Hills Tuesday to help sick children in Queens feel better.
Students at PS 101, The School in the Gardens in Forest Hills, recently created drawings with a flower theme for children at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst and Northwell LIJ-Forest Hills Hospital.
The artworks were part of a program set up by Aigner Chocolates that owners Rachel Kellner and Mark Libertini call their Flower Power Initiative. And on Tuesday, the artists were invited to the Metropolitian Avenue confectionary to receive flower-shaped lollipops as a token of thanks.
“Back during the height of the pandemic we set up our Rainbow Bunny Exchange,” Kellner said. With Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst being ground zero for Covid-19 in Queens, each child who drew a picture with a rainbow and a message for a frontline Elmhurst worker got a free chocolate bunny pop.
“We were expecting about 100,” Kellner said. “We got 315.”
They decided the Flower Power Initiative would be used to brighten the days and hospital stays of sick children, and brought LIJ-Forest Hills — their community’s hospital — into the mix.
Libertini said that including the children from PS 101, they received 1,503 works of art.
“We shut down our regular production in the basement and focused on making the flower lollipops,” he said.
Doctors, nurses and staff from both hospitals were on hand to accept PS 101’s donations and thank each of the children personally.
And each drawing was a unique masterpiece.
“I drew flying flowers,” said first-grader Lauryn Medina.
Dr. Suzanne Bentley, an emergency room physician at Elmhurst, said the children who will receive the drawings could be of varying ages and looking at various lengths of stays. And what can a simple gift man for a sick child?
“Everything,” Bentley said. “You have children helping children by drawing pictures for them.”
Lorraine Chambers Lewis, executive director of LIJ-Forest Hills, said they didn’t have to be asked twice to participate.
“It was an automatic yes,” she told the Chronicle. “This is so cool!”
