Police are looking for two moped-riding suspects the daylight shooting that left one man dead and three other men wounded in Elmhurst on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting took place in the 110th Precinct at approximately 1:35 p.m. in front of a private home at 95-23 41 Ave. 

A 28-year-old man was struck multiple times. He was pronounced dead at about 2:15 p.m. at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst.

A second victim, 32, suffered a gunshot would to his torso. A third victim was struck in a cheek and arm, while a fourth victim  suffered a gunshot would to his hand,

Police said two males were seen fleeing the scene on a moped, headed south on Warren Street. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. 

All tips are strictly confidential.