The mystery surrounding the murder of a Forest Hills mother of two has only deepened since her body was discovered in a duffle bag on the side of the road Saturday morning.
Orsolya Gaal, 51, of Juno Street, was found inside a sports equipment bag on Metropolitan Avenue in Kew Gardens.
Police told the Chronicle that they received a 911 call at 8:11 a.m. reporting a suspicious bag with blood on it at Metropolitan and Forest Park Drive just off of the Jackie Robinson Parkway.
Gaal was declared dead at the scene by EMS personnel. A blood trail led back to her home, according to media reports.
Police said the cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and that no arrests had been made as of Saturday evening.
Gaal’s husband, Howard Klein, and their elder son, 17, reportedly were out of state when the crime occurred. Their younger son, 13, was at home and was questioned by police and then released, media reports said.
The New York Post reported that Gaal’s body was discovered by people who had been walking in Forest Park. The paper reported that a man walking his dogs noticed the Bauer hockey equipment bag soaked with blood. The paper said the resident looked inside the bag after his dogs “got agitated.”
Pix 11 reported Monday that someone sent a text message to Klein warning, “Your whole family is next.” It was not reported when that text was sent.
Citing Pix 11, the Post said Gaal told her younger son she was going out Friday night to see a show but instead met up with a man. The paper also said she had gone out with friends.
"Gaal returned home before midnight and a short time later, her killer arrived," the Post said, citing an unnamed NYPD source.
The paper reported late Monday morning that she had been stabbed nearly 60 times.
Gaal’s Facebook page was loaded with posts and photos showing a happy life with her family, enjoying holidays such as Christmas and Halloween, traveling to exotic locales, going around Manhattan and lovingly holding her pet dog. Her most recent profile picture shows her on the Long Island City waterfront in a plum-colored blouse, sunglasses jauntily perched on her head, holding the dog tight with one arm, with Midtown skyscrapers and the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge in the background.
Her page has little publicly visible in the "about" section, except that Gaal studied at the Budapest Business School College of International Management and Business and lived in New York.
It also notes that her name is pronounced "OR-shaw-yuh GAWL."
Now the page is filled with messages of condolence.
“This is so unbelievably sad and horrific! Rip dear Orsolya, may the lord have you in his glory,” said one poster, Carolina Slattery, using shorthand for rest in peace. “Our prayers and thoughts to her whole family!”
Some are in Hungarian.
“Rest in peace Orsi!” reads one from Eva Sch Joszef, according to Google Translate. “I send my sincere condolences to your loved ones.”
Anyone with information about Gaal’s murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
This is an ongoing story that will be updated.
UPDATE
This article has been updated with a little more information about Orsolya Gaal from her Facebook page.
