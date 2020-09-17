With schools preparing to be back in session, the 104th Precinct is prepping to keep students in the area safe, as residents have voiced concern about the homeless shelter on Cooper Avenue being in close proximity to several schools.
The precinct wants to “prevent any unfortunate situations from taking place,” said Police Officer Michael Berish, of the precinct’s Community Affairs Unit.
“I know this is a community that’s known for walking to school,” he said during last Wednesday’s virtual meeting of Community Board 5.
Berish said there will be a squad car in front of the Glendale shelter and the site will be monitored around arrival and dismissal times. The officer added that he wished there could be a car at every school but that is difficult due to limited resources.
“I wish, and the deputy inspector wishes, we had a car to put at every school,” Berish said, adding that the plan could be tweaked as the school year progresses.
Many in the community have raised concerns about the men at the shelter. One man was recently arrested for performing lewd acts at Pinocchio Playground on 75th Street, according to Berish, who said there are about 100 men at the shelter.
He said officers have been dispatched for various reasons to the shelter, including assaults against each other, reports of harassment and a robbery approximately two months ago.
“You call a thousand times, we’re gonna respond a thousand times,” Berish said.
There have been 13 arrests of men at the shelter, with two coming in the last month and a half, said Maryann Lattanzio, chairwoman of the board’s Public Safety Services Committee.
In other board business, CB 5 discussed Amazon’s impending move to 55-15 Grand Ave. in Maspeth.
Walter Sanchez, chairman of the board’s Land Use Committee, said the online retail giant is building as of right and not asking for a zoning change.
“I guess they learned their lesson in Long Island City,” he said.
The site, which is planned to be ready by 2023, consists of 1 million square feet, according to Sanchez. Amazon will use 250,000 square feet on the first floor and then several levels of parking for 300 vans.
The Grand Avenue location will serve as a “last-mile delivery station,” delivering to homes and businesses within a 45-minute driving radius.
The vans will be parked on the site and the workers will park their personal cars there and drive the vans. Sanchez said he was concerned about a traffic signal on the corner because of all the vans leaving at the same time.
John Maier, co-chairman of the board’s Transportation Committee, said CB 5 should look into adding loading zones in residential areas. “They’re just clogging up our streets,” he said of the vans, which often double park.
CB 5 Chairman Vincent Arcuri said Maier had a good point and that in the past, designating corner loading zones in the area had been discussed.
“We need to revisit that,” Arcuri said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.