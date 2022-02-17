Old Astoria on Feb. 9 got an advance look at new energy technology that New York State hopes is the future of its electricity supply.
The developers of the Champlain Hudson Power Express, which will bring hydroelectric energy 339 miles from Canada to a transmission facility in Astoria, gave a presentation. So did the New York Power Authority on its plans to help the state meet its clean energy goal for zero carbon emission energy by 2040.
Don Jessome, CEO of Transmission Developers, Inc. told members of the Old Astoria Neighborhood Association that the project meets all of all of the criteria as the state transitions away from fossil fuel-generated energy.
“It’s an all-buried, two-cable transmission that is going to bring 1.2 million residential homes’ worth of electricity to New York City,” Jessome said. “One of the benefits is that it is backed by Hydro-Québec’s energy supply.” Jessome said the utility has more than enough capacity to keep the line going 24-7, 365 days a year once it is completed.
“[W]ind and solar, though they’re great resources, they’re intermittent in nature,” he said. “And you really need to have this
baseload supply to be able to integrate as much of the other renewable energy as possible.
“And certainly the system requires base generation, because of course we all have our habits of how we consume electricity. And we can’t time it to when the sun is shining and the wind is blowing, so baseline generation is critical.”
The twin-cable project will connect with the Quebec system next to Lake Champlain and be buried beneath the bottom of the lake for about 100 miles. It will come ashore and continue south along a Canadian Pacific Railway right-of way, buried alongside the tracks. At a rail hub in Schenectedy it will switch over to a CSX Railroad right-of way.
“Then it’s pretty much a straight run down the Hudson River, right into the Harlem River and then right into Queens,” Jessome said.
It will come ashore for about seven miles in Rockland County in order to avoid an environmentally sensitive portion of the Hudson near Haverstraw Bay. The terminus in Astoria is on the site of the massive Con Edison complex that hosts numerous energy companies. The developers hope to begin construction this year.
Among the other benefits cited by representatives of TDI are $1.7 billion in tax revenues over 30 years for 73 municipalities and 59 school districts, 1,400 direct jobs during construction and an additional 3,000 secondary jobs.
While the developers said a few times that the lines would replace fossil fuel-powered peaker, or emergency, plants such as ones at the Astoria site, OANA President Richard Khuzami elicited from them that instead the lines would only make it less necessary to employ the peaker plants in a time of high usage or natural disaster.
Prior to the presentation, Costa Constantinides, CEO of the Variety Boys & Girls Club in Long Island City and until last year a city councilman representing Astoria, attended the virtual meeting to give OANA an update on the club.
But he also has had long-running battles with the fossil fuel generation sites in Astoria, and hailed the project.
“We have an opportunity to change what historically has been a polluted community, one that has been dubbed ‘Asthma Alley,’” Constantinides said. “I spent a lot of time on that in my time on the Council,” he said. “We moved on from Indian Point, which was great, but we didn’t have the renewables ... Let’s replace Asthma Alley with Renewable Row.”
The New York Power Authority later offered a presentation on the planned East River Batter Storage Project, which is being planned by 174 Power of Irvine, Calif., and Con Edison in Astoria on land being leased from the NYPA where the old Charles Poletti power plant once stood.
The aim would be to provide 300 megawatts of stored wind and solar energy that could be released to the system during peak or emergency conditions. It would charge during low-demand periods when electricity is less expensive.
Jim Certa, NYPA’s director of community affairs for Long Island, said there has been a delay with the project as there have been better technology enhancements that require further study.
“I’m confident this will take place,” Certa told the OANA. “It’s just going to take a little longer than expected.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.