Months after it was flooded out by the remnants of Hurricane Ida and forced to close, the New York Hall of Science is welcoming back the public in an official reopening on Saturday, Feb. 19. Doors open at 10 a.m.
Renowned for its blend of education and fun, NYSCI is featuring its marquee new exhibit, “The Happiness Experiment,” which was created during the Covid-19 pandemic and explores the neuroscience behind happiness, asking visitors to examine what it means, how it shapes our lives, and how it contributes to resilience.
“The Happiness Experiment” ran for just seven weeks before Ida’s damage caused NYSCI to close, not long after it had reopened following a 16-month shutdown forced by the pandemic.
“Thanks to the outpouring of support and generosity of donors, organizations, and community leaders, NYSCI has been able to repair damage to the street level of the building, so visitors can enjoy new science exhibits like The Happiness Experiment as well as delight and be inspired by NYSCI’s diverse and engaging permanent exhibitions, while the most damaged areas continue with restoration,” the museum said in an announcement of its reopening. “NYSCI is thrilled to welcome back New Yorkers of all ages to spark curiosity in STEM, hone critical thinking, and learn more about the world around us.”
The hall said the reopening was made possible thanks to the “generous support” of the Amazin’ Mets Foundation, the American Chemical Society New York Section, Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Carnegie Corporation of New York, the Citi Foundation, the Countess Moira Foundation, Google.org, The JPB Foundation, the Seidenberg Family Foundation, Science Sandbox, an initiative of the Simons Foundation, the Carson Family Charitable Trust, the Pinkerton Foundation and the Siegel Family Endowment.
