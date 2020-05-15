Gov. Cuomo extended the shutdown of businesses deemed nonessential and the ban on most public gatherings through May 28, outside of those areas upstate that he is allowing to begin to reopen.
Cuomo extended the lockdown he calls New York on PAUSE — Policies Assure Uniform Safety for Everyone — in an executive order issued at 8 p.m.
The order extends the provisions of several others Cuomo has issued during the coronavirus crisis, “which each closed or otherwise restricted public or private businesses or places of public accommodation, and which required postponement or cancellation of all non-essential gatherings of individuals of any size for any reason (e.g. parties, celebrations, games, meetings or other social events), which together constitute New York On PAUSE.”
It expires at 11:59 p.m. May 28.
Cuomo also extended his suspension of a section of the Labor Law related to the forfeiture of employee benefits, and a section of the penal law, “to the extent it is inconsistent with any directive requiring an individual wear a face covering in public or otherwise.”
Those parts of the new order run through June 13, which may be the reason some media outlets are reporting today, Friday, that Cuomo has extended PAUSE itself through then.
As of this writing, the governor has not yet held his daily press briefing on the virus crisis, at which the date discrepancy may be clarified.
Five of the state’s 10 regions, as mapped out by the Empire State Development Corp., have been granted the ability to begin to reopen their economies and to allow people out of their homes for more purposes, by meeting health and safety criteria established by the Cuomo administration. New York City — the region hardest hit by COVID-19 across the country and, by many measures, the entire world — is not among them.
At least 20,000 people in the city have died from the virus and its economy has been devastated by the shutdowns ordered to slow the pandemic and the resultant job losses.
