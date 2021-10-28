The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation on Wednesday rejected the application of NRG Energy to convert its existing oil-burning power plant in Astoria to natural gas.
NRG proposed it as a cleaner alternative to the present plant, which operates during periods when the city’s power grid is overtaxed or malfunctioning.
Opponents fought against any alternative that involved fossil fuel.
“Let this be a statement of what our policy should be as we fight the ravages of the climate crisis,” said state Sen. Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria) in a press release. “No more fossil fuel plants should be approved, period!”
A spokesman for NRG said the company is reviewing the decision.
“While we’re deeply disappointed with this decision, NRG will continue to find ways to help New York achieve its emissions goals,” he said in an email. “In the meantime, our current Astoria plant will continue to operate to help ensure the lights stay on in New York City, as that remains the most important thing.”
— Michael Gannon
