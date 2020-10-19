NYS plastic bag ban in force, but still in court

Following more than three years of legislative parlaying, a dispute between Mayor de Blasio and Gov. Cuomo and a lawsuit, New York State’s ban on most single-use plastic bags went into effect Monday morning.
And it still may not be settled yet, with business interests awaiting the outcome of yet another lawsuit alleging recent policy changes ordered by the state’s Department of environmental Conservation leave it unclear as to how stores are to comply.
Published reports state that a Long Island plastic bag manufacturer, the Bodega Association USA and two store owners are back in court asserting that changes made by the state after a judge’s ruling in August are unclear and possibly illegal.
A spokesman for the state Department of Environmental Conservation in an email on Monday confirmed that enforcement has begun.
"The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is currently conducting extensive outreach to stakeholders, including grocery stores, retailers, and others, to provide notice of the start of enforcement and to answer questions," he said. "DEC continues to encourage New Yorkers to use reusable bags wherever and whenever they shop with the #BYOBagNY campaign, launched earlier this year. Information about exemptions to the plastic bag ban, frequently asked questions, and posters, flyers, and tip strips to download, as well as tips for keeping reusable bags clean are available on the DEC website."
The Chronicle was unable to contact the Bodega Association for comment on Monday afternoon.
The ban applies to most bags given away by supermarkets, bodegas, convenience stores, big box stores and many other retailers. Plastic bags for items such as takeout food, fresh meat and fish and produce are exempted. Most merchants in New York City now are also required to charge 5-cent fee for paper bags for customers who want those.
The City Council had passed a 5-cent fee that was set to go into effect in February 2017 before Gov. Cuomo stepped in at the last minute, with the governor creating a task force to examine a statewide ban. The law was passed as part of last year’s state budget plan.
