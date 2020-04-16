New York Gov. Cuomo on Thursday extended the state’s stay-at-home order through May 15 to continue the war against the coronavirus, while also reporting new statistics buttressing his contention that the worst is over.
He again credited “New York on PAUSE” — the restrictions he has ordered under the name Policies Assure Uniform Safety for Everyone — with stemming the spread of the virus and keeping its strain on the healthcare system in check.
“New York PAUSE has worked, the close down has worked,” Cuomo said during his daily briefing on COVID-19, according to a transcript posted at rev.com, a site that has been posting print versions of his press events even before they are released by his office. “That’s how we control the beast.”
The New York Pause policies, the close down policies, will be extended in coordination with other states to May 15th. I don’t want to project beyond that period. That’s about one month. One month is a long time. People need certainty and clarity so they can plan. I need a coordinated action plan with the other states, so one month we’ll continue the close down policies. What happens after then? I don’t know. We will see, depending on what the data shows.”
One key, Cuomo said, is the infection rate — the number of people who catch COVID-19 from one person who has it.
“if the virus spread increases to the place where one person infects two people, that is an outbreak,” he said. “If one person is only infecting one other person, that is basically a stable increase. Ideally one person is infecting less than one person, and that is a decline of the spread of the virus. And that’s what we’re shooting for.
“Just to belabor this one more point, where you’ve seen an outbreak epidemic spread, it’s when one person is infecting more than one other person. That’s when you’re out of control. On the Diamond Princess cruise, the infection rate was one person infects 2.2 additional people. Wuhan was one person was infecting two people or three people. The 1918 pandemic, one person was infecting one and a half to 2.8.”
In New York State, Cuomo said, the infection rate is now 0.9.
He added that in Wuhan, China, where the virus originated, the rate was reduced to 0.3.
Cuomo also reported a new drop in the daily death toll, to 606 on Wednesday. It had been much higher in previous days, going from 777 on Thursday, April 9, to 783, 758, 671, 778 and 752 on each respective day through Tuesday, April 15.
“We want to see fewer people die,” the governor said. “I’m asking New Yorkers to wear a mask, not just to protect yourself, but to protect other people from you. If you have the virus, you can infect other people and you have a liability, a responsibility not to infect me because you’re sick, and that’s what a mask would help.
“I understand the opposition. My phone’s ringing off the hook with the opposition.
“I also understand what 600 deaths mean. I understand the toll on the healthcare system. I understand the nurses and the doctors who are stretched to the limits. I understand the police officers who go out there every day and who are afraid. And asking New Yorkers to wear a mask at this time, I think is more than reasonable. I understand that people disagree.
Asked if he wears a mask “day to day,” Cuomo said, “When I am in public circumstances, yes. Here in this room, no.”
