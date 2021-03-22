All New York State residents 50 and above are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine starting Tuesday, Gov. Cuomo announced today.
Cuomo sent out a tweet making the announcement with the hashtags #Breaking and #VaccinateNY at 11:51 a.m. He also spoke about it an event promoting vaccination held at a church in Westchester County.
““We are now in a new season,” Cuomo said at Grace Baptist Church in Mount Vernon, according to a report posted by WIVB. “We are in the season of the spring, and the spring says it’s a time for renewal, rebirth and you can feel it in the air.”
He said vaccine production is increasing and that faith-based groups will be joining with health organizations and hospitals to get more people vaccinated.
“We will have enough vaccine to vaccinate people,” Cuomo said. “We have to make sure we have the capacity and the willingness to take the vaccine, and we’re announcing a vaccinate New York campaign, and we’re deploying a foundation of our society, which is our faith-based community. We have religious leaders from all across the spectrum.”
People age 50 and over will be able to sign up for appointments starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Prior to the change, 60 was the age threshold for the general population, aside from those who are eligible because of the job they hold or certain medical conditions they have.
(1) comment
The article should be revised to include information on making vaccine appointments bioh by phone and the web
