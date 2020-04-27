The Democratic presidential primary set for June 23 in New York State has been canceled.
The state Board of Elections nixed the vote on Monday due to the coronavirus.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive nominee, and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who has suspended his campaign, were going to be on the ballot. Although he has conceded the race, Sanders still has delegates he won in previous contests, who can play a role at the party’s convention. Supporters had asked the board to keep him on the ballot despite the suspension, but the members in the end decided the vote was not worth holding.
Other state and federal primaries scheduled for June 23 are still going forward, as well as, in Queens, the Democratic contest for the borough presidency.
There is no Republican primary for the White House, as only President Trump qualified for ballot, or for Borough Hall, as Queens GOP Chairwoman Joann Ariola-Shanks will be the party’s nominee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.