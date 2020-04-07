The daily death toll from the coronavirus in New York State leapt to a new high on Monday, Gov. Cuomo reported at his Tuesday daily press briefing.
Seven hundred thirty-one people died of COVID-19 Monday, Cuomo said. The leap follows two days of a lower, essentially flat death rate that had given hope the state was nearing or had reached a plateau in daily mortalities. On Sunday, 599 people had died, following 594 on Saturday and a previous high of 630 on Friday.
But Cuomo pointed out on Tuesday that the number of deaths is a lagging indicator of how the virus is hitting the state. On Monday he said the rate of new hospital admissions has dropped rapidly, falling from a peak of 1,427 Thursday to 1,095 Friday, 574 Saturday and 358 Sunday. New intensive care admissions fell from 395 Friday to 250 Saturday and 128 Sunday. And new daily intubations — the insertion of a tube from a ventilator into someone’s throat to allow the person to breathe — fell from 351 Friday to 316 Saturday and 132 Sunday.
A total of 5,489 people in the state have died from COVID-19, Cuomo said Tuesday.
“Behind every one of those numbers is an individual, is a family, is a mother, is a father, is a brother, is a sister,” CNBC quoted him as saying. “So, a lot of pain again today.”
