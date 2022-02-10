The men’s volleyball teams from the NYPD and FDNY will compete at Maspeth High School at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, in a match to raise money for the families of slain Police Officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora.
Rivera, 22, and Mora, 27, both posthumously promoted to detective, were killed last month in Manhattan when they were ambushed by a gunman as they responded to a domestic violence call.
Blue Lives Matter, an organization dedicated to police welfare and advocacy, also will be participating in the event.
Maspeth High School is located at 54-40 74 St. in Maspeth. Tickets are $10 and the doors will open at 3 p.m.
New York’s Finest and New York’s Bravest will be competing for a trophy in what is being billed as a first annual match. There will be raffles, prizes and music.
All Covid-10 protocols, including masks and social distancing, will be observed.
Further information on the event and obtaining tickets can be gotten online at mensfinestvolleyball@gmail.com or by calling (347) 777-7834.
— Michael Gannon
