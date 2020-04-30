The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two men wanted for a stabbing and robbery that took place in Astoria on April 20.
According to police in the NYPD’s 114th Precinct, the incident took place at approximately 8:53 p.m. in front of a home located at 11-17 30 Road.
The victim reported that he was assaulted by the pair following a dispute. During the attack one of the individuals allegedly stabbed the 24-year-old victim with an unknown object, inflicting wounds to his torso and right leg.
The individuals took the victim’s cell phone and subsequently fled the scene, running eastbound on 30th Road in the direction of 12th Street.
The victim was taken by EMS personnel to New York-Presbyterian / Weill Cornell Medical Center, where police said he was reported in stable condition.
One individual is described as a light-skinned male in his 20s. He was last seen wearing blue gloves, a light-colored jacket, black pants and white sneakers.
The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male, also believed to be in his 20s. He was last seen wearing blue gloves, a black hooded sweater, blue sweatpants and black sneakers.
Anyone with information on their names or whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
