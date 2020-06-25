The NYPD is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating the man wanted for a shooting and robbery in Corona on June 14.
Police in the 110th Precinct said the incident took place at about 3:50 p.m. near the intersection of the Horace Harding Expressway and Calloway Street.
The man approached the victim from behind and knocked him to the ground before he shot the man once in the abdomen. The shooter than took the man’s backpack, which contained clothing and food.
The assailant is described as a dark-skinned man who wore a black baseball cap, a light-colored face mask, a black shirt, dark-colored pants and dark-colored sneakers. Videos of the man being sought by police can be viewed online at qchron.com
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
