NYPD seeking LI City subway slasher

The NYPD is asking the public’s assistance in locating the suspect in a slashing that took place in the 21st Street-Queensbridge subway station in Long Island City on Dec. 12.
According to the 114th Precinct and Transit District 20, the attack took place at about 9:15 p.m. when a 28-year-old woman got into a verbal dispute with a male acquaintance. Transit District 20, with its headquarters in Briarwood, patrols all subways in Queens except the A line.
Police said the confrontation escalated into a physical altercation, at which point the man pulled out an unknown object and slashed the victim on the left side of her face, causing a small laceration.
EMS personnel responded to the scene, but the victim refused treatment. The man then fled the station on foot.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
