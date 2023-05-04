As summer approaches, residents fear the seasonal nuisances that come along with it, like loud parties and packs of ATVs commandeering the streets. Illegal pot shops, of course, remain top of mind.
On Monday, Queens community board chairs got a chance to voice their concerns to top NYPD brass in a virtual meeting hosted by Queens Borough President Donovan Richards.
Assistant Chief Kevin Williams, commanding officer of Patrol Borough Queens South, and Assistant Chief Christine Bastedenbeck, commanding officer of Queens North, joined chiefs and heads of each of the borough’s precincts to talk stats and summer plans and field questions and concerns.
One of those came from Frank Taylor, chair of Community Board 3.
“Roosevelt Avenue is horrendous,” Taylor said. “You have vendors, you have prostitution houses, you have drug dealers, right out in the open,” he said.
A retired officer himself, he said police patrolling there are in danger.
Deputy Inspector John Portalatin, commanding officer of the 115th Precinct, acknowledged the prostitution issues and vowed, “Roosevelt is going to get cleaned up.”
The avenue is the border between his precinct, which recently received 11 new officers, and the 115th, which got 14.
“We’re gonna post them all over Roosevelt,” Portalatin said. “You’re not going to go down a block or two without seeing a New York City police cop on post.”
Going forward, the precincts won’t treat the avenue as a border, he said, and officers will be held accountable if they don’t take action because an incident is a block out of the precinct.
There are going to be operations every week hitting unlicensed vendors and prostitution, Portalatin added, and restaurants will be held accountable for overserving patrons.
In South Queens, Betty Braton, chair of Community Board 10, acknowledged the need to send officers from each precinct for special Rockaway Beach patrols in the summer but said they are concerned recent drops in crime won’t last, and asked what resources they should expect to see and not see.
“You’re probably going to lose one or two cops to the Rockaway Beach detail, I’m going to be honest with you,” Williams said.
But they will not be “flying cops” to those details as they have in the past, he said, adding that the majority will come from administrative units. “We are supplying about a third of the police officers for the Rockaway Beach summer detail but the other two-thirds are coming from outside commands,” he said.
New officers will no longer leave the commands they were assigned to for such details, according to Williams.
He also gave an update on the construction of the new 116th Precinct in Eastern Queens, set to be complete in fall 2024. He and Richards should be taking a tour of that soon.
Bryan Block, chair of Community Board 13, said he is not confident that the Nassau County Police Department will handle the crowds flocking to summer concerts at UBS Arena. Williams said the NYPD is working with the Nassau police and UBS security and will have a special traffic detail there.
Community Board 5 Chair Vincent Acuri said he never sees cops out on patrol in the 104th Precinct. Deputy Inspector Kevin Coleman assured him they are there but said, “It is a challenging time. We are understaffed.”
The 104 fields the most 311 calls in the city, he said, with over 43,000 last year.
