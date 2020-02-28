NYPD's Shea: Crime up in February

With February’s citywide crime statistics due out next week, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said residents can expect them to be about as bad as January’s while speaking Thursday night at a public safety town hall meeting in St. Albans.
And with the chairmen of the City Council’s Public Safety and Criminal Justice committees — Councilmen Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) and Rory Lancman (D-Fresh Meadows) — in attendance, Shea reiterated his stance from a month ago that the increase is tied to state bail reforms that kicked in on Jan. 1.
“That’s two months in a row,” Shea said to an audience of more than 300 at the Robert Ross Johnson Family Life Center. “I stand 100 percent by what I said; there is a correlation ... Two months in a row. And I’m not going to stand by until it’s five or eight months in a row before we react.”
Shea acknowledged that some bail reform and pretrial discovery reform was necessary.
“If we commit the same crime and I have the money for bail, I get out,” Shea said, motioning to Assistant Chief Ruben Beltran, commanding officer of Patrol Borough Queens South, seated next to him on the dais. The commissioner also said someone sitting in jail who does not get to know the evidence against him is at a great disadvantage.
“Maybe I take a plea [bargain] to get out,” he said. “It was well-intentioned.
“The good news is small fixes can clear it up and keep the things that needed to be fixed. I know a lot about policing New York City. I’ve been doing it a long time. There is absolutely a correlation between the increase in crime and bail reform. But we’ll fix it.”
On other topics, Shea said community policing and the Neighborhood Coordination Officer program have shown to be a tremendous success, along with changing in recent years to focusing on the small number of people who are responsible for driving crime statistics higher.
He also said youth outreach has improved but needs to get better, expressing high hopes for the NYPD’s planned youth coordination officer program.
Other topics included more training for officers when dealing with the homeless and people with mental illness; and increasing coordination with group such as Life Camp that offer a community-based response to shootings or other incidents of violence.
