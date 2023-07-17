Mayor Adams on Monday named Edward Caban the 46th commissioner of the New York City Police Department and Tania Kinsella as its 45th first deputy commissioner.
Caban is the first Latino to serve as commissioner of the NYPD in its 178-year history, the mayor noted, and Kinsella is the first woman of color to serve as first deputy commissioner. Another woman of color, Keechant Sewell, just stepped down as commissioner.
A 32-year veteran of the NYPD, Caban has served at several precincts across the five boroughs and has held nearly every position within the Police Department, including police officer, sergeant, lieutenant, captain, executive officer, commanding officer, deputy inspector, inspector and first deputy commissioner, the Mayor’s Office said. He became the NYPD’s first deputy commissioner in 2022 and was designated acting police commissioner earlier this month after Sewell quit.
A 20-year veteran of the NYPD, Kinsella also has served at several precincts across the city and has held numerous positions and ranks including captain, commanding officer, deputy inspector and inspector. She became executive officer at the office of the chief of patrol in 2022, where she was subsequently promoted to deputy chief.
In a prepared statement, Adams reiterated the appointees’ ethnic and racial backgrounds, as well as parts of their life stories.
“It is my honor to announce the appointment of Edward Caban as the next commissioner of the New York City Police Department and the first Latino police commissioner in NYPD history, as well as Tania Kinsella as the next first deputy commissioner and first woman of color to serve in that role in NYPD history,” he said.
“A Bronx native, with more than 30 years of experience as one of New York’s Finest, Commissioner Caban is the right choice at the right time. Not only has Commissioner Caban climbed the ranks, serving in nearly every role within the Police Department, but policing is in his blood, as he follows in the footsteps of his father, another veteran of the NYPD. As first deputy commissioner, Commissioner Caban worked side by side with Commissioner Sewell to deliver double digit decreases in shootings and murders in our first year — a downward trend that continues today. And I am confident that Commissioner Caban will continue that legacy of success while supporting our officers going forward every day.
“The same is true for First Deputy Commissioner Kinsella. The youngest daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and Guyana, her appointment today truly personifies the American Dream. In her 20 years with the NYPD, First Deputy Commissioner Kinsella has devoted herself to bringing the police and the community together, building bonds, and making our city a better, safer, and stronger place to live.
“Commissioner Caban and First Deputy Commissioner Kinsella are the best of the NYPD. They truly understand the importance of both safety and justice, and I look forward to continuing to work with them to help keep our city safe.”
Caban and Kinsella each issued statements thanking the mayor, the former saying he is humbled to be on Adams’ team and the latter saying she is incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve.
“When a person in need rings the bell, you can always count on the NYPD to answer the call,” Caban said in part. “Together, we will build upon our successes and continue to drive down crime and improve the quality of life in our communities.”
“From the very first moment I joined the NYPD 20 years ago, it was love at first sight because being a police officer is about so much more than keeping people safe,” Kinsella said in part. “It’s about building community, helping others from all walks of life, and making a difference in people’s lives, especially those in need.”
The appointments were announced on the steps of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx, with dozens of police and city officials, family, friends and other well-wishers cheering on the top cops as they were sworn in to their new positions.
