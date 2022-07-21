The NYPD is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect in an armed robbery in Ridgewood on July 18.
Police said the incident took place at about 11:10 p.m. in a shop at 816 Seneca Ave. when a man entered and pulled a gun while demanding money from an employee.
He fled with $250 in cash and some CBD, or cannabidiol, products, made from the marijuana plant. A video can be seen at qchron.com.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.
