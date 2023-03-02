A search warrant executed at an address on Himrod Street in Ridgewood on Feb. 22 netted police four arrests as well as contraband that included two NYPD uniform shirts, the NYPD’s 104th Precinct said on Twitter.
Police said the search warrant was secured as part of an investigation by Queens North Narcotics Bureau.
Authorities said items seized in the raid also included two loaded handguns, an imitation firearm, a bulletproof vest, a police scanner and “a large quantity of various narcotics.”
No further information was available.
