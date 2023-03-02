New York City, NY (11385)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to occasional showers in the afternoon. High around 45F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Windy with rain likely. Low near 40F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.