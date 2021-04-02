NYPD memo outlines what legalizing pot means

Weed is legal in New York and the NYPD is adjusting.
A memo to officers says people 21 and older can legally smoke weed “almost anywhere that cigarette smoking is allowed including on sidewalks, on front stoops and other public places.”
People are allowed to have up to three ounces of cannabis under the law.
When it comes to cars, the smell of “burnt and unburnt” weed “alone no longer establishes probable cause of a crime to search a vehicle,” according to the memo, which was posted online by the New York Post.
If a driver admits to smoking recently, officers can search the vehicle’s passenger compartment, but “the trunk may not be searched unless the officer develops separate probable cause to believe the trunk contains evidence of a crime (e.g. gun recovered from under driver seat).”
Capt. Jonathan Cermeli, commanding officer of the 110th Precinct, told the Chronicle it’s not the first time the department has made a policy change.
“We change with a lot of things,” he said. “We change with the laws, we change with society, we change with certain demands from communities.”
The commander did admit that “a concern” is not checking vehicles for pot as firearms or other drugs could be found.
“If you came across a kilo of heroin, you weren’t just going to push that aside and say, ‘That isn’t marijuana.’ You would then arrest them on that charge. And you’d still look for marijuana but that was because marijuana was not legal,” Cermeli said.
The officers will be trained in regards to what they can and cannot do but he said he doesn’t believe cops will be scared off from taking any action.
“I don’t think that’s the case,” he said. “I think they’re still going to enforce the law and they’re still going to do their job.”
Cermeli said the NYPD does a good job of getting the message out, whether it’s through in-person training, sending memos or instructional videos.
“When something happens, it’s right at your fingertips,” he said.
Smoking is banned in all city parks, beaches and boardwalks, public golf courses, playgrounds, pools and pedestrian plazas like Times Square and Herald Square.
CUNY campuses and St. John’s University are smoke-free as well.
Marijuana was decriminalized in the state in 2019 and made legal Wednesday.
Criminal justice advocates celebrated the move. New Yorkers of color made up 94 percent of marijuana-related arrests and summonses in 2020, according to The Legal Aid Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.