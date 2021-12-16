Police are scouring the area around a night club on the Woodside-Astoria border after an off-duty NYPD lieutenant was shot and seriously wounded in what is being investigated as an attempted robbery.
The officer was in critical but stable condition at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst. One of the robbers was killed in the exchange of gunfire.
Speaking early Thursday morning at the hospital, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said in an NYPDNews video that the officer was attacked by three armed men shorty after 3 a.m. The officer, whose name was not disclosed, had been on duty until just before midnight. He had just left a club in the area of 57th Street and Northern Boulevard.
“At some point, the officer leaves the club, where he is confronted by several armed individuals wearing masks,” Shea said. Police believe the men were attempting to rob the officer of jewelry he was wearing. Shea said the men were wearing ski masks as opposed to Covid masks.
“Moments later there was an exchange of gunfire between the officer and at least one of the perpetrators.”
The two other suspects fled the scene, which is in the 114th Precinct. Police are looking for witnesses and canvassing the neighborhood for video footage.
Shea said they believe the officer fired eight shots and one or more of his assailants fired nine. The dead man had an active case for gang assault.
Shea also credited the FDNY medics with saving the officer’s life.
“We just came from a briefing where we viewed the body cam footage from the first responding officer,” the commissioner said. “I think we would have had a very different outcome if not for the professionalism of the FDNY paramedics and what they did to save our officer’s life.”
“This officer had minutes left to live,” said Lt. Louis Turco, president of the Lieutenants Benevolent Association. “Then they brought him here and the staff at Elmhurst — just a phenomenal job.”
Turco said he thought hard about what he would say on the way to the hospital.
“We got lucky tonight,” he said. “When is this luck gonna run out? We always talk about getting guns off the street … And yes we do have to get guns off the street. We also have to get the individuals carrying the guns off the street! There’s two parts to this. It’s not just the gun. If you just get the gun and not the individual he just goes and gets another gun. We’re missing it. These individuals carrying guns should not be on the street. Change the narrative — get the guns and the individual. There’s too many guns out there. We’ll run one and won’t gone be as lucky.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are confidential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.