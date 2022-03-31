The NYPD is seeking the public’s help in locating three men for an attempted commercial burglary on March 6 at the Laser Bounce Family Fun Center at The Shops at Atlas Park at 80-28 Cooper Ave. in Glendale.
Police at the 104th Precinct said one man entered an office at the business and tried to open a safe while two others acted as lookouts and distracted employees.
Anyone with information is asked to call the 104th’s Detective Squad at (718) 386-2723.
People can also call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782).
People can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.