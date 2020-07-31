The NYPD’s 105th Precinct is hosting a two-day blood drive to assist Malachi Capers on Aug. 6 and 7 at its Queens Village headquarters.
Capers, 20, was shot on July 27 outside a deli in Laurelton after allegedly being attacked by a man after the two of them bumped inside the store. Capers was shot once in the abdomen when the altercation went out to the sidewalk.
The 105th Precinct is asking that donors to preregister for the drive, which will take place at its station house on Aug. 6 or 7 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. The building is located at 92-08 222 St. Donors of all blood types are being sought.
Interested donors are asked to contact the precinct’s Community Affairs Office at (718) 776-9176.
UPDATE
This story has been edited to include a call for donors of all blood types.
