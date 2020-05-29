New York City is on track to begin reopening June 8, Gov. Cuomo announced at his Friday news briefing on the coronavirus crisis.
The move will enable 400,000 people in construction, manufacturing and retail to return to work, Cuomo said.
“Phase one should bring about 400,000 employees back to work in New York City,” the governor said. “Remember that reopening does not mean we’re going back to the way things were. Life is not about going back. Nobody goes back; we go forward. And it’s going to be different. It is reopening to a new normal. It’s a safer normal.
“People will be wearing masks. People will be socially distanced. It doesn’t mean they don’t like you. It’s not a personal reflection. It’s just a new way of interacting, which is what we have to do. And, wear a mask, get tested and socially distance. It is that simple but that hard.”
Cuomo said the city is on track to meet all the metrics the state is requiring for regions to start phase one of their reopenings — that it will have enough hospital beds, personal protective equipment, COVID-19 testing and contact tracing — next week.
The city is the only region in the state that has not yet begun to reopen its beyond those businesses deemed essential since Cuomo ordered much of the economy shut down in mid-March.
Cuomo also said that the public transportation system, which the state operates, will be ready.
“I understand why people would be anxious about public transit,” he said in response to a question. “That’s why the MTA is doing extraordinary work. They really are.” He cited the disinfection of trains, the use of ultraviolet light and chemicals and the experimentation with films that kill viruses as parts of that work.
“The public transit system will be operational, is operational, and we wouldn’t operate it unless it’s safe,” he said. “People have to wear masks. But the public transit system will be safe and people will make their own choice, as they always do, right?”
Mayor de Blasio joined Cuomo remotely to discuss the reopening.
“We are excited to get to the point of a restart for New York City,” de Blasio said. “And when I talked to the people of this city this morning, I told them that the indicators are moving absolutely in the right direction, but that the key to getting to a point of that definition for that phase one came from the collaboration between you and me and the state and the city to all get on the same page and make sure that we were confident that it was the right time to do it.”
The mayor said the city’s goal was to have fewer than 200 new patients a day enter the hospital system “for COVID-19 or similar disease” and that today, Friday, only 61 had. Also, the city wanted to see fewer than 15 percent of those tested for the condition to be positive, and it is now 5 percent. And while the city wants to have 375 patients in public hospital intensive care units but now has 391, that 40 of them can be cared for outside of ICUs, bringing the number down to meet the goal.
“We are on the gateway to the next big step,” de Blasio said. “And governor, as I affirmed to you, we’re going to spend this coming week going out to the businesses of New York City that would be part of phase one. We’re going to be providing them with free face coverings. We’re going to be providing them with a hotline where any employer can call to figure out how to address those practical questions.”
The mayor’s feed, as posted by NBC News, broke up a little at that point, but when it returned he was saying the city is “also going to have a hotline for workers to make sure they’re safe.”
“This next week we will be able to implement all that,” he said.
Reached by phone later Friday, Queens Chamber of Commerce President Tom Grech said that while Cuomo "has been appropriately cautious over the last nine or 10 weeks" when it comes to the coronavirus, "it's about time" for a business reopening, with tens of thousands of businesses at risk.
"I wouldn't say it's overdue but we cannot wait any longer," Grech said. "The damage may be lasting and permanent unless we reopen the shops and the stores and the restaurants of New York City and Queens in particular."
As many as half of Queens' 6,000 restaurants could be gone for good, he said, adding that the Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to helping both businesses that survive and the employees of those that do not in any way it can, something it is doing in conjunction with the city's four other chambers and the Department of Small Business Services.
Asked about those businesses that already have reopened, in defiance of Cuomo's orders, Grech said, "I'm a law-abiding citizen, I support the letter and spirit of the law, but desperate times call for desperate measures. I hope the city doesn't get overzealous in ticketing them."
This article has been updated to include comments and insight from Queens Chamber of Commerce President Tom Grech.
