Mayor de Blasio announced Tuesday morning that New York City will require proof of vaccination for workers and customers at restaurants, gyms and other indoor performance and entertainment spaces.
The program, named the “Key to NYC Pass,” will intensify the city’s efforts to stem the recent uptick in Covid cases driven by the Delta variant. It will launch in mid-August, but inspections and enforcement will not begin until Sept. 13.
“The goal is that this is the time — if we’re going to stop the Delta variant — the time is now. That means getting vaccinated right now,” de Blasio said in a Tuesday press event.
The model is similar to vaccine mandates that France and other European countries have issued over the past month but is the first of its kind in the United States.
Though the Biden administration has encouraged private businesses and local governments to proceed with their own vaccine requirements, it has maintained that no such federal requirement is in the works as of yet.
The final details of de Blasio’s policy will be revealed by mid-August, but the mayor said on Tuesday proof will consist of either the state’s “Excelsior Pass,” the city’s new vaccine pass or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine card.
The city’s new app, named NYC Covid Safe, simply enables users to upload a picture of their vaccine card that they can display on their phones. There is no verification process for the card in its current incarnation.
New York State’s Excelsior Pass came out in March and verifies applications against city and state vaccination records.
The new initiative is the city’s latest effort to ramp up restrictions and vaccine requirements over the past several weeks. In late July the mayor required that all public health system employees get the jab or receive a weekly coronavirus test, and Monday he announced that all new city hires must be vaccinated. He also urged all New Yorkers, vaccinated or not, to wear masks indoors, but stopped short of making that a mandate.
His Monday entreaty about masking indoors came after the CDC issued a guidance last week for all vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in places with substantial or high transmission. All five boroughs surpass the CDC’s criteria for the mask guidance.
De Blasio has emphasized that the vaccines are the center of the city’s Covid battle at this point, calling them the No. 1 weapon against the disease by far. But the announcement has opened up a large number of questions about how the city will implement the new policy.
As of Tuesday, the mayor cautioned that he won’t have all the details of the new policy ready for the public for the next couple of weeks as he continues to work with the business community to elicit more feedback.
One question the press had for the mayor was how the new policy will apply to children under the age of 12 who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated.
The mayor did not give a definitive answer as to whether the vaccine pass would prevent children of that age from entering any of the affected indoor settings. In response, he pointed out that he expected kids in the 5-to-11 age range to become eligible in the next few months, and that the policy’s application to children could serve as an incentive for parents to get them vaccinated.
“Many of them are settings where —you know, where there won’t be children involved. For those that may involve children, this is something that we have to take into consideration,” said Dave Chokshi, the city health commissioner.
The mayor also said that he hadn’t yet decided whether some businesses would be provided additional funding in order to cover the cost of paying staff to check patrons’ vaccine cards. He suggested that many of the businesses affected by the policy already have some sort of check in place, so that adding a vaccine process wouldn’t “be overly cumbersome.”
Residents who have lost their card are also not going to be permanently barred from indoor dining or gym workouts. All residents can look up their vaccine record online in a city database or send a message to the city’s vaccination registry to ask for a paper record.
As of Tuesday, New York City has seen a spike in Covid, with a seven-day average of more than 1,000 new cases per day. Over the last four weeks, the city identified 72 percent of positive test results as the Delta variant.
With 106 cases per 100,000 people, Queens is behind Staten Island, Brooklyn and Manhattan in its share of new cases, but still contains some of the city’s highest positivity rates in its hot spots. As of Tuesday, Ozone Park ZIP code 11417 had the third-highest positivity rate in the city with a seven-day average of 7.46 percent. Kew Gardens ZIP code 11415 was sixth highest in the city with a seven-day average of 5.9 percent positive.
