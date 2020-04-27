At least 40 miles of New York City streets, and possibly as many as 100, will be shut down to traffic over the next month in response to the coronavirus crisis, Mayor de Blasio, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan) and other officials announced Monday.
The goal is to provide essential workers with safer commuting options and give people “outdoor opportunities” and “the chance to play outside the four walls of their home,” Councilwoman Carlina Rivera (D-Manhattan) said in an email from Johnson’s office announcing the move.
The officials said the shutdowns will include “up to 60 miles of streets within and adjacent to parks; up to 20 miles of streets identified in consultation with local precincts, in consultation with Community Boards and other partners; up to 10 miles of streets managed by local partners such as [business improvement districts], block associations, or other civic groups; up to 2.5 miles of widened sidewalks; and up to 10 miles of protected bike lanes.”
The focus, they said, will be on “communities hardest hit by the pandemic.”
Except for the bike lanes, the closures will only be in effect during the remainder of New York PAUSE, or Policies Assure Uniform Safety for Everyone, Gov. Cuomo’s series of orders shutting down various parts of society to thwart the spread of the virus, which is known to have killed about 17,000 people statewide so far, including more than 12,000 in the city. PAUSE is in effect through May 15 and could be extended by the governor at any time.
De Blasio had resisted calls to close the streets to provide New Yorkers with more recreational space and room to be outside while observing social distancing guidelines, saying such a move would require too many police resources for enforcement. He allowed a pilot program of limited closures to go ahead in Manhattan but reopened the streets once it was over.
On Monday he was singing a different tune.
“This summer is going to look different from any other in our city’s history — and we’re ready to give New Yorkers more ways to leave home while staying safe from COVID-19,” de Blasio said in the emailed announcement. “I’m proud to work with Speaker Johnson, the Department of Transportation, and the NYPD to find creative solutions that support our broader goals of ending this pandemic and rebuilding a fairer city.”
Johnson looked not just at the present but the future in his own statement.
"The Council is thrilled our calls for open streets have been answered and looks forward to working with the administration to give New Yorkers the space they need to socially distance properly,” he said. “As the weather gets nicer and this unprecedented crisis stretches on longer, we need to do everything in our power to keep our neighbors safe and healthy. This announcement is a great starting point for the ongoing conversation about how we share our public spaces during this pandemic and in a post-coronavirus future.”
In a separate announcement issued by the Mayor’s Office, Department of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg said, “We thank the Mayor and the Council for this exciting agreement to open up to 100 miles of our City streets for outdoor activity, especially in the communities most impacted by COVID-19. DOT looks forward to working with the City Council, our sister agencies — NYPD, Parks and Citywide Event Coordination and Management— and local BIDs and community groups to open our streets up and create more critical cycling routes.”
Closing more streets to motor vehicles has long been a goal of public transportation advocates, bicycle activists and others who contend that automobiles take up too much space that should belong to everyone and that their use is inherently dangerous to people and the planet.
Vehicular traffic has been way down during the virus crisis, with all schools, most businesses and many other institutions shuttered.
The city did not name specific streets that would be closed or provide a timeline beyond saying that most of the changes would only remain in effect as long as the PAUSE orders are.
“Conversations with communities and local stakeholders will take place in the coming weeks,” the announcements said.
