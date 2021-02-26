Richard Carranza will resign as chancellor of New York City’s public school system in March.
Carranza, who was appointed by Mayor de Blasio about three years ago, is leaving his post as the leader of the country’s largest public school system a little less than a year before the end of the mayor’s term.
To fill the role, De Blasio has appointed Meisha Porter, a long-term employee of the Education Department who is currently the executive superintendent for the Bronx and will be the first black woman to become chancellor.
Porter, a lifelong New Yorker who grew up in Jamaica, started her career as a youth organizer in the Bronx before helping to found the Bronx School for Law, Government and Justice, a public middle and high school focused on introducing students to law and government, and working her way up the ranks to being appointed by Carranza to fill her current role.
Carranza will depart in the midst of an unprecedented year in the city’s schools, which saw them go completely remote last March in response to the first deadly wave of Covid. Carranza then undertook the task of reopening this fall, which was plagued with setbacks and temporary and partial closures, but set the city apart as the first large-scale urban school system to reopen.
Carranza said that he decided to step down to deal with personal trauma inflicted by the pandemic, but he believed he would be leaving a recovering school system in capable hands.
“Make no mistake I am a New Yorker, while not by birth by choice,” said Carranza at a press event Friday. “A New Yorker who has lost 11 close family and close childhood friends to this pandemic. And a New York who frankly needs to take time to grieve.”
Complicating his stated reason for leaving, The New York Times reported that Carranza’s decision also stemmed from disagreements that he had with the mayor over how to approach school integration efforts, an issue that he had sworn to address from the beginning of his tenure.
According to The Times’ report, those differences in approach between Carranza and de Blasio became a flashpoint earlier this month over the city’s handling of the Gifted & Talented programs overhaul. It was reported that tension over the issue prompted Carranza to draft a resignation letter, though he did not immediately quit.
Asked about the disagreements between himself and the mayor in the press even Monday, Carranza did not deny The Times’ reporting.
“I think what I appreciate about this mayor [is he] has allowed all of us at the table to have different views and to advocate those views and come to a consensus,” he said.
Carranza added that in hindsight he would have changed his approach to reforming the school system to include more conversations and more engagement with communities to make clear that his policy ideas were not aimed at attacking anyone.
Porter said she will continue to build on strides that Carranza and de Blasio had taken toward tackling the issue of racial segregation, adding that she would be focused on creating a new plan for G&T programs over the next 10 months.
“I’m not going to shy away from the importance of looking at inequities of admissions processes and pushing forward for ways we can create opportunities and access for all students in New York City,” she said.
Porter also said that her first move will be to open high schools, with an attempt to address mental health issues related to the pandemic as part of that effort.
This story has been updated.
