In-person schooling for most students will be delayed again in New York City, Mayor de Blasio announced Thursday.
Students in 3-K, the early education program for 3-year-olds, prekindergarten and District 75 schools will still report Sept. 21, the mayor said.
Students in schools with kindergarten through fifth- or eighth-grade classes will start Sept. 29, he said, while those in middle and high schools, other secondary schools and adult education/transfer schools will begin Oct. 1.
The school year originally was to begin Sept. 10 but was pushed back under pressure from the teachers and administrators unions until Sept. 21, until de Blasio’s new announcement.
The move causes more disruption to families that have had a hard time planning work and home schedules around the shifting plans for in-person schooling.
“Oh my f---ing g-d,” one Howard Beach mother said in a text to her husband notifying him of the change.
Parents “are a lot more pragmatic than you might imagine,” de Blasio said at a press event in response to a question from a reporter alluding to any perception that he is changing school plans day by day. The parents understand the city is dealing with and unprecedented situation, he continued, and “they’re not shocked when something this difficult has to be adjusted from time to time.”
Fifty-eight percent of students are expected to attend physical classes part-time under the city’s blended learning plan, while 42 percent have opted for online-only education, according to officials.
The mayor made his announcement with the heads of the teachers and principals unions at his side. Afterward his office said in a press release:
"Adding to the 2,000 additional teaching staff to be deployed to schools that the Mayor announced on Monday, the City will also bring on 2,500 additional educators to fulfill staffing needs at 3-K, Pre-K, District 75, K-5 and K-8 schools. These educators will help fill key gaps for in-person learning in schools to make sure that all students have a rigorous learning experience in a safe, healthy environment. The DOE is continuing to engage middle and high schools as well to establish their needs for additional staffing, and will announce additional staff capacity for those schools in the coming weeks.
"Health and safety continues to lead all reopening plans. The City will not reopen schools if the citywide infection rate exceeds 3.0%. The citywide infection rate is currently 0.63%."
This is a developing story that will be updated.
