NYC reveals COVID protocols for schools

New York City released its plan for containing the spread of COVID-19 in public schools on Thursday, outlining its protocols for closing schools in response to cases of infection.
Mayor de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Carranza explained in a Friday press event that they plan on taking a “pod-based” approach to thinking about virus transmission. Classrooms with an infected student or teacher will close for 14 days. Entire schools will only shutter if an investigation by the city’s Test and Trace program, which worked closely with the mayor on the plan, uncovers the potential for transmission between multiple classrooms.
If an investigation shows that at least two people from a school building, neither of whom have had contact with each other, test positive, the school will most likely close. School buildings will close for at least 24 hours during an investigation.
However, if an investigation finds a clear link between two cases by outside circumstances, and determines no evidence of widespread transmission in the school, the affected classrooms will remain closed but the rest of the school would be allowed to reopen.
“The concept here is to limit the interactions between groups of students,” said de Blasio in the press event.
In the event of a school closure, students will transition immediately to online learning.
On top of those scenarios, Hizzoner said that no school will reopen unless the city infection rate remains below 3 percent, a higher standard than the 5 percent baseline set by Gov. Cuomo. The city has been under 3 percent since June 10.
“The decision I made to set that 3 percent bar was a statement of rigor,” the mayor said.
The proposal also calls for all Department of Education staff members to take a COVID-19 test sometime before the first day of school, which has yet to be announced, but is usually the first Thursday after Labor Day, which would be Sept. 10. For students, there is no requirement for testing.
“The safety and health of our school communities is always our first priority – before, during, and after the COVID-19 pandemic – and we will remain vigilant in monitoring health conditions this fall while driving toward academic excellence for every student,” wrote Carranza in the press release.
Although de Blasio said that he has been working closely with teachers unions on the plan, it received immediate pushback from the Movement of Rank and File Educators caucus of the United Federation of Teachers, as well as City Council Education Committee Chair Mark Treyger (D-Brooklyn).
“This is not a plan. This is an unfunded proposal that is incomplete. There is no cutting corners when it concerns the health and safety of students and school staff,” tweeted Treyger.
The MORE caucus tweeted that it found the plan "confusing and absolutely frightening.”
In response to the mayor’s announcement of the “blended learning” plan, several notable schools like Stuyvesant High School and Manhattan’s New Explorations in Science, Technology and Math, have shown resistance. Both have expressed a desire to go fully online in the fall. The plan does include a process through which schools can apply for an exception to the DOE’s scheduling options.
During the press event, de Blasio sought to reassure parents that his plan was being adopted by the majority of schools across the city.
“Overwhelmingly the model here is the blended approach with two or three days in school each week,” he said.
As part of the hybrid plans, the city has promised to offer child care for 100,000 kids, but the mayor said that he is still working to figure out what a childcare plan would look like if the city was to exceed a 3 percent infection rate, shutting in-person learning down.
