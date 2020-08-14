Museums and other cultural institutions in the city can begin reopening Aug. 24, Gov. Cuomo announced Friday.
They will be allowed 25 percent occupancy, and timed ticketing will be required, along with preset staggered entry, face coverings and controlled traffic flow, Cuomo said in a tweet.
No further details were immediately available. The Chronicle has reached out to a number of Queens cultural institutions for reaction to the governor’s announcement.
City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside) applauded the move on Twitter.
"NYC museums & cultural institutions are reopening on Aug, 24th!," Van Bramer, chairman of the Committee on Cultural Affairs, Libraries and International Intergroup Relations, said. "A good sign for our city & our ongoing recovery. Culture is essential to this city, and although culture never “closed”, Im excited to have them back. Just remember to #WearAMask & dont touch the art."
Cuomo later announced that bowling alleys will be able to reopen starting Monday, Aug. 17, at 50 percent capacity and under several COVID protocols.
The American Folk Art Museum was the first institution to respond to the Chronicle's inquiry Friday. It will not be reopening its Long Island City location right away, a spokesman said, but its main site at 2 Lincoln Square in Manhattan will reopen Aug. 28, with member preview days on Aug. 26 and 27.
Museums were supposed to be allowed to reopen as part of Phase 4 under the state’s guidelines. New York City entered Phase 4 on July 20, but Cuomo decided that museums here would not be allowed to reopen then after all, along with indoor shopping malls. The changes were among several Cuomo has made to the rules he established as the state works to recover from the coronavirus, which killed far more people in New York than in any other state, mostly early in the crisis. Cuomo says the changes are necessary to protect against any resurgence of the virus here. Deaths from COVID-19 are rising nationally though the number of new cases recently has plateaued.
UPDATE
This article has been updated to include a tweeted comment from City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer and to include the announcement allowing bowling alleys to reopen.
