NYC middle schools to reopen for in-person classes Feb. 25

New York City’s public middle schools will reopen for in-person classes on Feb. 25, Mayor de Blasio announced Monday.
Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said that the return of middle school students and educators will be combined with increased safety precautions. The city has hired more staff in the “Situation Room” that tracks cases and will be deploying more staff at school-based testing sites.
Carranza also said that teachers will be prioritized for vaccination at city sites over winter break next week from Feb. 12 to 21, but did not elaborate.
“For middle schools, we just had the pieces we needed. We had the testing capacity built out. We had the ability to build out a situation room. We’ve seen how effective the health and safety measures have been in our schools. But it’s also for our kids,” de Blasio said at his press event Monday.
After the Department of Education halted all in-person programming due to rising Covid positivity before Thanksgiving, it reopened preschools, elementary schools and District 75 programs for students with disabilities at the beginning of December with increased testing.
Carranza, also speaking at the press event, said that the city is aiming to increase in-person learning for middle school students.
“Of the 471 middle schools, we fully expect that half will be able to open their doors on the 25th offering five-day-a-week instruction to their students, and we know that the other schools are going to program and reprogram to get to the goal of having five-day-a-week,” Carranza said.
Middle school teachers will return to class one day prior to students. Though in recent weeks, United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew has cautioned against further reopening without vaccinating all teachers, the union seemed to cautiously accept the new announcement Monday.
“The UFT will be monitoring to ensure that testing regimen, the presence of personal protective equipment and social distancing requirements are strictly adhered to as new grades and buildings reopen,” the union said in a written statement.
The mayor maintained throughout his press event that the city’s increased testing capacity has made it possible to provide weekly Covid testing in middle schools just as it does in elementary schools. Test and Trace Corps head Ted Long referenced the fact that the city has built up the capacity to run 120,000 Covid tests citywide as evidence.
De Blasio also touted the success of the city’s so-called Situation Room, which was created to quickly alert school communities to positive Covid cases. Long said that so far the Test and Trace Corps has hired 27 individuals for the team and plans to bring on another 35 before Feb. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.