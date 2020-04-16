Mayor de Blasio on Thursday released an executive budget proposal for fiscal year 2021 that he said would cut New York City spending by $3.4 billion, or 3.7 percent, compared to FY 2020.
The budget plan totals $89.3 billion. With the city facing a reduction in expected tax revenues of $7.4 billion between fiscal 2020 and ’21 due to the coronavirus crisis, “the administration achieved an unprecedented level of savings and took down reserves” to make the budget balance, according to the Mayor’s Office.
The plan foresees a loss in tax revenue of $2.2 billion, or 3.5 percent, in FY 2020, which ends at the end of May, and $5.2 billion, or 8.3 percent, in fiscal 2021, compared to expectations in a preliminary January budget plan.
“Losses in both years are primarily related to a decline in the Sales and Hotel Tax, Personal Income Tax, and Business Taxes, all due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the administration said in announcing de Blasio’s plan.
The city says the budget plan “prioritizes protecting health, safety, shelter and access to food for all New Yorkers.”
“Our top priorities are simple: we will keep people safe, protect their health, make sure there is a roof over their head and that food is on their table,” de Blasio said in a prepared statement. “There is no cost too great to keeping New Yorkers protected, but Washington must also step up. New Yorkers deserve nothing less than the full support of our federal government in this time of crisis.”
The budget announcement included lists of dozens of cuts being made to save money. Just some of those are:
Education
• Fair student funding reduction prioritizing schools that already have over 100% (DOE) - $100M in FY21
• Operational savings in training, overtime, and materials at schools, central and field due to school building closures (DOE) - $100M in FY20
• Professional Development reduction (DOE) - $67M in FY21 and outyears
Health and social services
• Temporary suspension of Summer Youth Employment Program (DYCD) - $124M over FY20- 21
• Fair Fares decline in ridership as a result of COVID-19 (DSS) - $65.5M in FY20
• Suspend summer programming, including COMPASS, Beacons, and Cornerstones due to school closures (DYCD) - $55M in FY21
Law Enforcement and Training
• Hiring delays of non-safety civilian titles (NYPD) - $6.8M in FY20 and $4M in FY21
• Delay implementation of non-essential training (FDNY) - $3.25M in FY20 and $3.25M in FY21
• Attrition of 100 traffic enforcement agent positions (non-moving violations only) dedicated to intersection control (NYPD) - $4M in FY20
Infrastructure and Transportation
• One-time Water Authority cash infusion to stabilize City budget in light of COVID-19 crisis (DEP) - $128M in FY20
• Delay implementation of parking meter upgrades for pay by plate (DOT) - $3.7M in FY20 and $3.2M in FY21
• Postpone Placard Abuse Enforcement Team (DOT) - $400K in FY20 and $800K in FY21 and outyears
Housing and Economic Development
• Additional penalty revenue from hazardous violations (DOB) - $12M in FY21
• Utilize Battery Park City Authority Housing Trust Fund proceeds for housing activities (HPD) - $3M in FY20 and $6M in FY21
• Contract delays associated with waterfront and building codes - $4.3M in FY21
Sanitation
• Snow Savings (DSNY) - $52M in FY20
• Temporary Suspension of Organics Program and Organics Processing (DSNY) - $21M in FY21
• Temporary suspension of community composting subsidy (DSNY) - $3.5M in FY21
Parks
• Delays in seasonal spending – $5M in FY20 and $6M in FY21
• Closing all outdoor pools for the 2020 season (late June to Labor Day) given COVID-19 - $12M in FY21
• Delay purchases of non-critical, non COVID-19 items - $10M in FY20 and $1.5M in FY21
Others/Administrative Agencies
• Federal and State Reimbursements - $180M in FY20
• Hiring Freeze and Vacancy Reductions across multiple agencies - $106M over FY20-21
• Contract underspending, lease savings, IT and media savings across multiple agencies - $85M over FY20-21
On reserves, the city said:
“This Administration has increased reserve levels in each financial plan. This cautious planning helped buffer the loss of tax revenue over FY20 and FY21 and will allow the City to continue saving lives and maintain critical functions. Total reserves for FY21 are now $2.18 billion. The City drew down $900 million from the General Reserve and $250 million from the Capital Stabilization fund. The Retiree Health Benefits Trust fund drew down $2.6 billion and has a balance of $2.08 billion.”
And it said it had to make up for state budget cuts, saying, “The City was forced to backfill $800 million in state cuts, including an Education Aid shortfall ($360 million), and a sales tax intercept for distressed hospitals ($250 million) which allows the State to take funding from City sales tax proceeds in order to pay a portion of costs related to hospitals the State considers to be distressed. The City also had to fill a cut in financial assistance for families in need (TANF), a critical source of funds for vulnerable New Yorkers, especially in this uncertain time ($123 million). On top of these budget hits, the City was required to make an additional contribution towards MTA’s Access-a-Ride ($63 million).”
The final FY 2021 budget must be negotiated with the City Council and enacted by June 1, the start of the fiscal year.
