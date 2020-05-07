Mayor de Blasio is calling on Washington to pony up billions of dollars in financial relief if the city is to avoid the layoffs and furloughs that he says will have to include uniformed and contracted personnel.
The mayor last month proposed a $89.3 billion budget for the fiscal year beginning on July 1, billions less that he first proposed in his preliminary budget.
But even that reduction is not likely to be enough, and still leaves projected deficits of more than $5 billion for next year.
Wednesday, in an early morning interview with CNN’s John Berman, de Blasio said a federal bailout is necessary to avoid cuts.
“Right now what I’m staring down the barrel of, and cities and states all over the country, people are either acting on furloughs and layoffs or preparing for furloughs and layoffs of the exact people who have been the heroes in this crisis, who we should be celebrating and supporting — the first responders, the health care workers, the educators,” de Blasio said according to a transcript provided by the Mayor’s Office. “How are we going to support these people who we need if we don’t have any money?
He told Berman that the present shortfall is $7.4 billion. The projected deficit for next year already exceeds $5 billion.
“It’s a real catch-22,” de Blasio said. “No stimulus, no recovery, no revenue. ... So to me, what the federal government needs to do is make cities and states whole.”
The mayor has made expanding the city workforce a hallmark of his administration. But at a press conference later on Wednesday morning, he doubled down on the likelihood of job cuts absent a massive financial commitment from the Trump administration and Congress.
“If we’re threatened with potential cuts from the state level because the state has run out of money, we’re going to have to do very, very painful things and every option will be on the table,” he said.
Council Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan) struck a similar tone in an email from his office.
"The budget process has just begun,' Johnson said. "COVID has wreaked havoc on the city's finances, and we will be required to make difficult choices ahead. Our goal is to to pass a budget that safeguards our social safety net and the public's health. Additionally, the Council will work hard to make sure we protect jobs and the city’s workforce. It is incumbent on the Federal government to help New York City, which gives way more than it gets every year to Washington, in our hour of need. It makes sense for the city, and the country."
The speaker's email did not address specific questions including whether there are possible personnel cuts that could be made from the mayor's office or the administration of the Department of Education; whether NYC Thrive, the controversial mental health initiative headed up by first lady Chirlane McCray should face deeper-than-proposed cuts; or whether he is willing to consider borrowing money to met ongoing operational expenses.
City Comptroller Scott Stringer, in an email to the Chronicle, also acknowledged that federal assistance is needed, but that the city has its own obligations.
“At a time when city workers are on the frontlines of the pandemic, the Mayor should not threaten their livelihoods in this way," Stringer said. "From ballooning contracts to runaway spending without results, I have said repeatedly that agencies can find greater savings without harming our workers. And the federal government must assume its responsibilities and provide the relief we urgently need to continue to provide essential services.”
Stringer's office said much the same thing Tuesday when it released its analysis of de Blasio's proposed executive budget
Municipal unions began reacting immediately on Wednesday.
“New York City absolutely cannot balance its budget on the backs of its workers, especially police officers,” said Patrick Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association, the union representing NYPD officers. “Before this pandemic, crime was spiraling out of control. Now our entire social fabric is under tremendous strain, and police officers are already stretched thin trying to maintain order. If we cut cops, there will be chaos instead of a recovery.”
The Uniformed Firefighters Association, which represents members of the FDNY also was cool to the idea on its twitter page.
“It’s upsetting that @NYCMayor would even suggest cuts and layoffs to frontline workers ... we are not political pawns.”
Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), who this week told the Chronicle that cuts to or the elimination of social programs such as the Summer Youth Employment Program need to be reconsidered, told the New York Post on Wednesday that the mayor’s Budget Office should be looking instead at programs like NYC Thrive, a mental heath project helmed by city first lady Chirlane McCray and which has come under immense fire for alleged lack of accountability and results.
This story has been edited to include a statement from City Council Speaker Corey Johnson and city Comptroller Scott Stringer. The Chronicle will be updating this story with more reactions.
