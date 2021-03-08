NYC high schools and sports to return

Mayor de Blasio announced on Monday that in-person high school instruction will resume March 22.
And though the return marks a major milestone in the reopening of public schools — the first for incoming Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter — the affected students constitute a fraction of the city’s high schoolers. Around 55,000 students who opted into in-person learning — about 20 percent of the total high school student population — are expected to return.
“My priority as chancellor is to open, open, open,” said Porter at the mayor’s Monday press event.
The mayor also announced the return of the Public School Athletic League, in the spring for both remote and in-person students. The PSAL will return in April, and offer more opportunities in the summer, but spectators would not be allowed into games for the time being.
The high school reopening follows that of in-person instruction at middle schools on Feb. 25. The Department of Education has made it a goal to bring back full-time in-person instruction at all public schools in September, with a continued remote option for parents who want it.
In making the announcement about high schools, de Blasio spoke about the mental health toll of the pandemic on teenagers.
“Think about the kinds who haven’t seen their friends for a year. Think about the kids who are suffering emotionally and are worried. Think about the children we have lost to suicide,” de Blasio said.
His remarks are the most recent iteration of a long-term emphasis on addressing the trauma that the pandemic has inflicted on the city’s students, which includes an effort to make sure every school has mental health services available to them.
But despite his focus on the mental health benefits of getting students back into a classroom, de Blasio said that he was not ready to commit to another enrollment period for students to switch over from remote learning.
“We’re not there yet,” he said. “We’re very concerned about the variants, as we’ve discussed, but it certainly is possible that the health situation continues to improve — positivity levels go down, vaccination levels go up — and we may have the possibility before the school year’s over of having another opt-in,” he said.
In the meantime, he said, the city is working on bringing back as many students as possible to a five-day in-person schedule. Porter said she expects that as of March 22, about half of high schools will be offering in-person learning five days per week.
