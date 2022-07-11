Increasing Covid-19 positivity rates have the New York City Department of Health on alert.
The health wing of city government sent a tweet on Friday urging New Yorkers to wear high-quality masks “in all public indoor settings and around crowds outside.” The guideline comes as the citywide seven-day rolling average positivity rate climbed to 15.35 percent on July 5, the highest it’s been since mid-January.
The surge comes amid the rise of the BA.5 variant, which made up 53.6 percent of Covid-19 cases across the country as of July 2, up from 40.5 percent for the week ending June 25, per data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Along with the tweet, the Health Department attached a graphic demonstrating the varying levels of efficacy among different types of masks. It said N95, KN95 and KF94 masks are the most effective, followed by double-masking, disposable masks and regular cloth masks.
The Department of Health still says the most effective way to protect oneself against Covid-19 is vaccination. While 78.9 percent of New Yorkers have received their primary series of shots, only 39.1 percent have received any booster doses.
Queens is experiencing the most cases per day out of the five boroughs, according to city Health Department data, although the borough is third-most in cases per 100,000 people. The Arverne area is the most recent hotbed for positivity rates, with two area ZIP codes ranking highest in the city for positivity rates (26.29 percent in 11692 and 25.53 percent in 11693).
