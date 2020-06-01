New York City is under an 11 p.m. curfew for Monday, June 1, Gov. Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio announced this afternoon. It will run through 5 a.m.
The number of police on the street will double from the approximately 4,000 who were deployed last night, they added.
“I support and protect peaceful protest in this city," de Blasio said in an announcement of the curfew, reversing his administration's previous position that large gatherings of any kind will not be allowed due to the coronavirus.
"The demonstrations we've seen have been generally peaceful. We can’t let violence undermine the message of this moment. It is too important and the message must be heard. Tonight, to protect against violence and property damage, the Governor and I have decided to implement a citywide curfew.
“The Police Commissioner and I have spoken at length about the incidents we've all seen in recent days where officers didn't uphold the values of this city or the NYPD. We agree on the need for swift action. He will speak later today on how officers will be held accountable.”
“I stand behind the protestors and their message, but unfortunately there are people who are looking to take advantage of and discredit this moment for their own personal gain,” Cuomo said. “The violence and the looting that has gone on in New York City has been bad for the city, the state and this entire national movement, undermining the and distracting from this righteous cause. While we encourage people to protest peacefully and make their voices heard, safety of the general public is paramount and cannot be compromised. At the same time, we are in the midst of a global pandemic which spreads through crowds and threatens public health. Tonight the Mayor and are implementing a citywide curfew starting at 11 PM and doubling the NYPD presence across the city.”
The announcement that more police officers will be deployed conflicts with the beliefs of some elected officials in Queens.
"In the face of anger and pain from our community because of police brutality the response from our “leaders” is to deploy more police .... makes total sense," state Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz (D-Jackson Heights) said in a tweet.
The announcement did not say what the penalty for being out after 11 p.m. would be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.