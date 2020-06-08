NYC begins reopening on a ‘beautiful day’

New York City on Monday began its phase one reopening of those businesses not deemed essential by Gov. Cuomo during the coronavirus crisis, meaning that retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers and construction companies can resume operations while complying with mask-wearing and social distancing rules — along with agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting concerns.
Mayor de Blasio congratulated the people of the city for containing the spread of the coronavirus since the commercial and social shutdowns of much of society began in mid-March, during appearances on a number of news programs.
“John, it is literally a beautiful day here in New York City,” de Blasio told John Berman on CNN’s “New Day.” “This is a triumphant moment for New Yorkers who fought back against this disease. This was the epicenter and folks did the hard work. They sheltered in place, they did the social distancing, the face coverings, and got us to this day. So, my message, John, is stick to it, come back to work, but remember to stick to those smart rules that got us this far.”
The city, like the state’s nine other regions as delineated by Albany, had to meet multiple criteria related to the virus and the capacity of the healthcare system in order to begin reopening. The epicenter of the virus crisis in the United States, it was the last region to begin reopening. Some parts of the state are now in phase two, which allows more businesses, such as realtors, car dealers and firms whose work is primarily done in an office, to also resume operations.
The first phase is a step that business advocates such as Queens Chamber of Commerce president Tom Grech say could not have come a moment too soon.
"I wouldn't say it's overdue but we cannot wait any longer," Grech told the Chronicle May 29, after Cuomo announced the city’s reopening would begin June 8. "The damage may be lasting and permanent unless we reopen the shops and the stores and the restaurants of New York City and Queens in particular."
The phase one reopening does not mean companies can just throw open their doors and operate as they did before. Retailers, for instance, may provide delivery, curbside, and in-store pickup service.
“Phase one should bring about 400,000 employees back to work in New York City,” Cuomo said May 29, during his daily briefing on the virus. “Remember that reopening does not mean we’re going back to the way things were. Life is not about going back. Nobody goes back; we go forward. And it’s going to be different. It is reopening to a new normal. It’s a safer normal.”
De Blasio has said the city might begin phase two in July, though other regions typically have done so two weeks after entering phase one.
The following are lists of the types of businesses in each sector that may resume operations under phase one, as provided by Cuomo’s office. Further details are available at forward.ny.gov.
Retail
• Clothing Stores
• Direct Selling Establishments
• Electronics and Appliance Stores
• Electronic Shopping and Mail-Order Houses
• Furniture and Home Furnishing Stores
• Florists
• General Merchandise Stores
• Health and Personal Care Stores
• Jewelry, Luggage, and Leather Goods Stores
• Lawn and Garden Equipment and Supplies Stores
• Office Supplies, Stationery, and Gift Stores
• Used Merchandise Stores
• Shoe Stores
• Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument and Book Stores
• Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers
Wholesale trade
• Apparel, Piece Goods, and Notions Merchant Wholesalers
• Chemical and Allied Products Merchant Wholesalers
• Furniture and Home Furnishing Merchant Wholesalers
• Household Appliances and Electrical and Electronic Goods Merchant Wholesalers
• Machinery, Equipment, and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
• Metal and Mineral (except Petroleum) Merchant Wholesalers
• Paper and Paper Product Merchant Wholesalers
• Professional and Commercial Equipment and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
• Wholesale Electronic Markets and Agents and Brokers
• Miscellaneous Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers
• Miscellaneous Nondurable Goods Merchant Wholesalers
Manufacturing
• Apparel Manufacturing
• Computer and Electronic Product Manufacturing
• Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing
• Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing
• Furniture and Related Product Manufacturing
• Leather and Allied Product Manufacturing
• Machinery Manufacturing
• Nonmetallic Mineral Product Manufacturing
• Paper Manufacturing
• Petroleum and Coal Products Manufacturing
• Plastics and Rubber Products Manufacturing
• Printing and Related Support Activities
• Textile Mills
• Textile Product Mills
• Wood Product Manufacturing
• Other Miscellaneous Manufacturing
Construction
• Building Equipment Contractors
• Building Finishing Contractors
• Foundation, Structure, and Building Exterior Contractors
• Highway, Street and Bridge Construction
• Land Subdivision
• Nonresidential Building Construction
• Residential Building Construction
• Utility System Construction
Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting
• Other Animal Production
• Other Crop Production
• Support Activities for Animal Production
• Support Activities for Crop Production
• Support Activities for Forestry.
