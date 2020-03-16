NYC bars and restaurants will be take-out and delivery only

Gov. Cuomo announced that New York, New Jersey and Connecticut would jointly enforce rules as coronavirus fears rise, including restaurants and bars only being open for takeout and delivery starting at 8 p.m. Monday.
Gatherings of more than 50 people are banned as “social distancing” is being advised as cases of COVID-19 increase.
Gyms, movie theaters and casinos will be closed beginning Monday night.
Cuomo said the temporary closures will last as long as is necessary to protect the public health and that grocery stores will remain open.
Mayor de Blasio, citing a need to respond to the coronavirus with a “wartime mentality,” announced Sunday that an executive order will limit restaurants, bars and cafes to food take-out and delivery to go into effect Tuesday at 9 a.m.
“The virus can spread rapidly through the close interactions New Yorkers have in restaurants, bars and places where we sit close together,” de Blasio said in a statement. “We have to break that cycle.”
“This is not a decision I make lightly,” he said. “These places are part of the heart and soul of our city. They are part of what it means to be a New Yorker. But our city is facing an unprecedented threat, and we must respond with a wartime mentality.”
Council Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan) said in a Sunday tweet that the measure is a “Sad moment for our city but necessary.”
Johnson had called for bars to close and for restaurants to only be open for takeout and delivery before the announcement.
Last Friday, an order from Gov. Cuomo went into effect that establishments must reduce their maximum occupancy by 50 percent but as the number of COVID-19 cases increased, so did calls for stricter measures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.